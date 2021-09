Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 04:00 Hits: 3

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select whole and sliced Apple and Cherry Pies from five stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region because they contain undeclared milk and egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic rea

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/allergy-alert-issued-undeclared-milk-and-egg-apple-and-cherry-pies-sold-five-whole-foods-market