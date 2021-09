Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 21:00 Hits: 7

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu made the pledge at the closing segment of the UN Food Systems Summit, "Carrying forward the vision and momentum for 2030," where he delivered the Summit's closing statement.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1440888/icode/