Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 22:00 Hits: 5

"It's an alarming picture, in which progress on many SDG targets has been reversed, with a significant impact on all aspects of sustainable development and making the achievement of the 2030 Agenda even more challenging," said FAO Chief Statistician, Pietro Gennari.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1440498/icode/