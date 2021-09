Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 09:00 Hits: 8

Among Afghanistan’s many challenges, it is urgent that the international community tackle the dramatic hunger risk conditions faced by a third of the population and the livelihood risks in rural region areas where 70 percent of the population live, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu told G20 Foreign Ministers today.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1440486/icode/