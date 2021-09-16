New Project Assesses How Aquatic Species Support Sustainable Food Systems

Articles

Published on Thursday, 16 September 2021

A new project, the Blue Food Assessment (BFA), is working to better understand the role that aquatic species can play in building sustainable and equitable food systems.

The BFA is a collaboration between the Stockholm Resilience Centre and Stanford University in partnership with EAT. It explores the role that blue foods—the animals, plants, and algae from freshwater and marine environments—play in food and nutrition security as well as communities’ livelihoods. According to an article in Nature blue foods supply protein to more than 3.2 billion people globally.

With peer-reviewed research papers and a summary report, the BFA hopes to provide a scientific foundation that will help decision makers integrate blue foods into food systems solutions. Nature and the Nature journals present some of the key results from the project as well as opinion pieces on the topic. Read more here and watch the BFA launch event here.

