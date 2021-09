Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 17:10 Hits: 10

The benefits of the change will be equivalent to more than 650,000 people not using any plastic for a year, the company said.

(Image credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/21/1039301486/mcdonalds-plastic-toys-happy-meals