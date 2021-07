Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

The authors say their research is the first to show an empirical link between tipping and forced friendliness to sex harassment. More than 70% of female restaurant workers report being harassed.

(Image credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/22/1019017172/tips-and-service-with-a-smile-drive-sexual-harassment-in-restaurants-study-finds