Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021

A total of six people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Weltevreden were reported from two states – Nevada and Arizona. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 26, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

Sick people ranged in age from 30 to 80 years, with a median age of 56 years, and 66% were female. Of five people with information available, two were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the five people interviewed, all reported eating shrimp before getting sick.

Sold under multiple brand names including 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres, and Waterfront Bistro

Imported between December 2020 to February 2021, but may have been sold in stores more recently

See recall notice for packaging sizes, descriptions, and product codes

Salmonella was found in a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp that was collected as part of FDA’s Imported Seafood Compliance Program.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/six-sick-succumb-to-salmonella-shrimp/