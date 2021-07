Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 18:46 Hits: 3

Authors: GM Watch

New book sheds light on the human and environmental impacts from widely used herbicides, offering a potential antidote to the industry playbook downplaying their harm

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19846-pete-myers-toward-deep-structural-reform-of-pesticides