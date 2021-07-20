BrightFarms recalls salad products after being linked to Salmonella outbreak – Marler Clark retained to investigate

Articles

As of July 16, 2021, nine people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from two states – Illinois and Wisconsin. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 10, 2021, to June 15, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 19 to 61 years, with a median age of 44, and 56% are female. One person was hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

BrightFarms initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco

Additional retailers may be affected.

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:

BrightFarms Nutrigreens TM (3 oz. package)

(3 oz. package) BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM (4 oz. Package)

(4 oz. Package) BrightFarms Harvest Crunch® (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

(4 oz. and 8 oz. package) BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

PRODUCT NAME PACKAGES UPC BrightFarms NutrigreensTM 3 oz. package 5706200458 BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM 4 oz. package 5706200484 BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® 4 oz. package 5706200486 BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM 4 oz. package

8 oz. package 5706200452

5706200491 BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach 4 oz. package 5706200440 BrightFarms Spring Crunch 4 oz. package 5706200470 BrightFarms Lakeside CrunchTM 4 oz. package 5706200470 BrightFarms Spring Mix 4 oz. package

8 oz. package 4 oz: 5706200441

8 oz: 5706200451 BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® 4 oz. package

8 oz. package 4 oz: 5706200460

8 oz: 5706200485

The recall is limited to these specific products grown at the company’s Rochelle, Illinois indoor farm. BrightFarms products from other BrightFarms greenhouses are not affected.

Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves.

