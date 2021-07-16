BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad link in Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreak

Articles

Published on Friday, 16 July 2021

This outbreak may not be limited to the states listed below. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, IL were distributed to at least four states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin).

As of July 14, 2021, eight people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from two states (see map). Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 10, 2021, to June 15, 2021 (see timeline).

Sick people range in age from 31 to 61 years, with a median age of 46, and 63% are female. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Officials from Illinois and Wisconsin interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick and collected shopper card records to determine what products they bought.

All eight people reported eating leafy greens, and seven (88%) people reported eating prepackaged salads. The percentage of people in this outbreak who ate prepackaged salads was significantly higher than the 38% of respondents from the FoodNet Population Survey. This comparison suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating prepackaged salads.

Interview data and shopper card records show that five people ate or bought BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad before they got sick. FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified the farm in Rochelle, IL, as the likely source of the BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad bought by sick people.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/brightfarms-brand-sunny-crunch-salad-link-in-salmonella-typhimurium-outbreak/