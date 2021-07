Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 22:00 Hits: 7

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today launched a new online portal providing information on forest-related laws around the world to help promote legal forest management, timber production and trade, and contribute to efforts to make forest resource use sustainable.

