FDA announces Cyclospora, E. Coli O121 and Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreaks

The FDA announced today that it is investigating three new foodborne illness outbreaks involving Cyclospora, E. Coli O121 and Salmonella Typhimurium.

At least 55 people total are already confirmed as patients in the three outbreaks, with the infections caused by Cyclospora, E. Coli O121 and Salmonella Typhimurium.

The Cyclospora outbreak is the largest with 32 patients included in the ongoing investigation. The FDA’s weekly investigation table includes a qualifying statement about the outbreak.

FDA investigators have initiated product traceback efforts in the Cyclospora outbreak and have collected samples for testing, but the agency has not reported any other details. The FDA outbreak table does not include information about what foods or beverages are involved in outbreaks.

