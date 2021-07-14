Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 20:32 Hits: 11

As of July 13, 2021, 208 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 23 jurisdictions, including 22 states and New York City.

The median illness onset date is June 17, 2021 (range: May 1, 2021–July 3, 2021).

At least 21 people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

Cyclospora: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Attorneys and Lawyers have represented victims of Cyclospora and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Cyclospora lawyers have litigation Cyclospora cases stemming from outbreaks traced to basil and lettuce products.

If you or a family member became ill with a Cyclospora infection after consuming food and you are interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Cyclospora attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/cdc-announces-208-confirmed-cyclospora-cases-with-no-clear-common-source/