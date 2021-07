Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 19:45 Hits: 2

Authors: GM Watch

Precautionary principle of EU GMO regulations "should not be weakened" by excluding whole groups of gene-editing applications from their scope. Report: Claire Robinson



Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19831-don-t-exclude-gene-editing-from-gmo-safety-rules-scientists