Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 13:14 Hits: 11

Participants in a large-scale study who more commonly consumed a Southern-style diet - high in added fats, fried foods, processed meats and sugary drinks - had a higher risk of sudden cardiac death than people who had lower adherence to a Southern-style diet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210630091407.htm