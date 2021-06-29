Poultry Treats recalled over Salmonella risk

Articles

Manna Pro Products, LLC, St. Louis, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Flock Party Quack Snacks (poultry treat) with a Best By date of 12/2023, packaged in 1.68 pound bags because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Manna Pro Products LLC was informed by the State of West Virginia of a positive Salmonella spp. result in a routine surveillance sample of Flock Party Quack Snacks.

Salmonella is a risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

The bags are magenta and light blue in color and made of plastic (see images below). These products have a Best By date of 12/2023, which is printed on the bottom of the bag. This voluntary recall applies only to Flock Party Quack Snacks with Best By dates of 12/2023. Distribution of this product has been suspended while Manna Pro continues its investigation as to the source of the contamination.

This product was distributed beginning February 2, 2021 at retail stores throughout the United States.

