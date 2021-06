Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 09:57 Hits: 7

While eating M&Ms recently, Will Cutbill tried stacking them on top of each other. He became determined to break the Guinness record. Hours later he did it by stacking five M&Ms.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/23/1009339852/british-man-breaks-m-m-stacking-record