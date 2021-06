Articles

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, with an abundance of caution, is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen s

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/avanti-frozen-foods-recalls-frozen-cooked-shrimp-because-possible-health-risk