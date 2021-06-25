Op-ed: New Orleans Chefs Can Help the Gulf Coast Brace for Extreme Weather

Category: Food Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 08:00 Hits: 6

Authors: Dana Honn

It’s early in the morning when a text arrives posing a one-word question: “Scorpionfish?” Local fisher Lance Nacio of Anna Marie Shrimp has taken to messaging a group of chefs as he heads back to the dock in Bayou Terrebonne with the day’s catch.

Nacio and his crew catch a stunning array of seafood, some targeted, some bycatch (i.e., non-targeted species). The scorpionfish is one of a number of species that would have been unlikely to make it onto menus just a few years ago; instead it would have been thrown overboard before the boat made it back to the dock. Fortunately, it’s delicious, and including it on a menu helps take a little pressure off of heavily targeted species like tuna and red snapper. This shift is just one small example of our region’s capacity for cooperation, creativity, and adaptation.

As the chef-owner of Carmo in New Orleans, I’ve been thinking a lot about adaptation recently. The pandemic has forced many of us in the restaurant world to pivot repeatedly just to survive. In addition to making the switch to delivery and pick-up, as so many restaurants did, we created a program that served free meals to people facing food insecurity and provided more than 1,000 people with several thousand free meals during the peak of the pandemic.

We’ve been lucky. These adaptations have allowed us to bring back most of our staff—and to keep them safe. In my wildest dreams, this is not what I envisioned for my business, but we are making it work.

When I came to New Orleans 16 years ago, I knew I didn’t want to open just any restaurant. I wanted to create a place that paid homage to the tropics. I had spent time living in Brazil and traveling around Central and South America. What I discovered there is that more than 80 percent of the foods found on any given plate, from chocolate to chickpeas, originate in the tropics, the subtropics, and the surrounding waterways.

These areas are now facing the greatest climate threats—a struggle that we in Southeast Louisiana know all too well. Disruptions brought on by rising temperatures and more extreme weather, including last year’s unrelenting hurricane season, have become the norm. And man-made disasters, from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, continue to force us to rethink our approaches to food, our access to resources, and our very survival as a city. With hurricane season commencing and NOAA projecting a harsh year—and at a time when sea level rise is posing an existential threat to New Orleans and many other coastal cities—we must look to our past and plan for our future.

Louisiana is losing land at a rate of roughly one football field every 100 minutes, amounting to a total land loss the size of Delaware since 1932. These disappearing wetlands provide critical storm surge protection as well as habitat for the seafood that our region is renowned for. Cut off from freshwater sources by the levee system, our estuaries are become increasingly saline. There’s an edge effect here, with seafood availability initially soaring as fisheries approach collapse. Food and hospitality are cornerstones of our identity. They are also critical to our economy, employing nearly 93,000 people and generating $9.1 billion for the city of New Orleans annually.

As the city and state begin to reopen, we find ourselves standing on the precipice of a major project to help protect our land, our wildlife, our food, our communities, our economy, and our very way of life. The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion is the largest individual ecosystem restoration project in our country’s history, which is fitting since the Barataria Basin is experiencing one of the highest rates of land loss on the planet. This project seeks to harness the Mississippi River’s naturally occurring sediment to rebuild Louisiana’s Gulf wetlands and protect us from increasingly extreme weather.