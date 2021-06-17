Food Tank’s 2021 Podcast List

Articles

Food Tank is excited to share our food and nutrition podcast list. These 32 podcasts dive into different corners of the food world and offer a variety of ideas for curious listeners. From the backstory of the most popular snack food brands to resources for urban farmers, these podcasts help celebrate food culture and build more sustainable food and agriculture systems. They will keep listeners entertained and informed in kitchens, in fields, and in communities. Happy listening!

1. Bite

In Bite, author Tom Philpott and Mother Jones editors Kiera Butler and Maddie Oatman ask listeners to think critically about the food system. They speak with renowned writers, scientists, and chefs to understand the science and politics of food. Bite underscores the idea that food is so much more than what’s on the plate.

2. Citizen Chef with Tom Colicchio

With Citizen Chef, chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio examines the politics of food. Hear from policymakers, journalists, food producers as Colicchio tries to understand how the food system works, who it works for, and where it falls short. Conversations cover everything from school lunch programs and nutrition assistance to corporate concentration in the food system and the activism of farm workers.

3. Counterjam

After a successful first season, Counterjam Season 2 is soon to be released. A feast for the ears, this podcast combines music and food to celebrate cultures from around the world. Host Peter J. Kim interviews chefs, celebrities, and musicians from the culture that the episode spotlights. Listeners embark on a musical and culinary world tour without ever having to step foot out the door.

4. Eat Drink Asia

Produced by the South China Morning Post, Eat Drink Asia tells the origin stories of some of Asia’s most popular foods. Listeners will learn how bubble tea, sriracha, and other favorites originating from countries across Asia gained fame among global eaters. Hosts Bernice Chan and Alkira Reinfrank weave history, culture, and politics together with the help of other expert guests to discuss the globalization of Asian cuisines.

5. Eating Matters

Eating Matters provides a platform for food policy experts to unpack the deeply rooted environmental and social justice issues in America’s food system. Episodes cover topics such as agriculture, food waste, hunger, and more. Host Jenna Liut leads meaningful conversations about the issues that influence food policy and our personal food choices.

6. Edible Activist

Edible Activist brings together growers, farmers, and creators to share their stories of activism and transformation in food and agriculture spaces. Hosted by Melissa L. Jones, this podcast amplifies the voices and stories of people of color making change within their communities and the greater food system. Recent episodes have covered food security and eating disorders, and wild-caught fishing practices.

7. Extra Spicy

Extra Spicy is a food podcast created by the San Francisco Chronicle. From debunking diet culture myths to linking food with social justice issues, hosts restaurant critic Soleil Ho and food writer Justin Philips dive into rich and stimulating conversations guaranteed to keep you listening.

8. Farm Small Farm Smart

Created by The Modern Grower Podcast Network, Farm Small Farm Smart interviews knowledgeable farmers and growers about the practices that have brought them success. Listeners gain tips about promoting soil health, weed prevention, running a profitable farm stand, sales and marketing, and maintaining a work-life balance.

9. Farm to Table Talk

Hosted by Rodger Wasson, this podcast tries to understand what farm to table really means and what the movement is all about. Hear from young ranchers who discuss what it means to be a part of the next generation of farmers and activists fighting for rural communities. Each episode features chefs, producers, policymakers, and researchers that are influencing the food system today.

10. Female Farmer Project

Female Farmer Project shines a light on the many women who are shaping today’s global food system. Listeners can hear from those who are starting their new lives as first-generation farmers, growing indigenous grains in Zimbabwe, and working to dismantle racism in the U.S. Tune in for for a series celebrating the vast knowledge women hold.

11. Food 360

In his debut podcast, chef and restaurateur Marc Murphy celebrates the culinary arts and dives into the inner workings of a restaurant. Through interviews with expert guests, Murphy helps readers understand what it takes to open a restaurant, the art of recipe writing, and the science of flavor.

12. Food for the Future

Launched in Spring 2021, Food for the Future is a collaboration between Kitchen Connection and World Food Forum. Sara Bond from Kitchen Connection joins forces with co-host Lindsey to spotlight young innovators in the food industry. Their inaugural episode discusses the use of urban farms and gardens as educational and community-building tools for Los Angeles youth.

13. Foodspace Pod

Foodspace Pod is the flagship podcast of Foodspace Tech, an Ecommerce innovation company. The podcast gives nutrition professionals the opportunity to discuss their passions outside of their careers. Each episode begins with Snack Chat, where hosts Ayo Oshinaike, Kayla Kaplan, and the guest share what they have been eating. On their recent episode, Oshinaike and Kaplan dive into fermented proteins through an interview with Kathleen Nay from Perfect Day, an alternative protein company utilizing fermentation processes to make animal-free dairy proteins.

14. Gastropod

Since 2014, co-hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley have explored the science behind food and agricultural topics. Every episode features farmers, archaeologists, and other food experts as Graber and Twilley dig into aquaculture, TV dinners, chili peppers, and more. In 2019, Gastropod received the award for Best Podcast or Radio Show from the International Association of Culinary Professionals.

15. Hacking Hunger

Produced by World Food Program USA, Hacking Hunger dives into the human stories of hunger that lie behind the statistics of food insecurity. Episodes explore the potential of technological innovation, efforts to build an anti-poverty movement, and the link between hunger and war.

16. Home Cooking

Samin Nosrat, chef and author of the book Salt Fat Acid Heat, and Hrishikesh Hirway, creator and host of the podcast Song Exploder, host the podcast Home Cooking. Together they provide chefs with recipe inspiration and entertainment in the kitchen. Listeners can also submit culinary queries or stories for a chance to be featured on the show.

17. Inside Julia’s Kitchen

Created by the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, Inside Julia’s Kitchen continues the legacy of chef Julia Child. Listeners can learn about the organizations supported by the Foundation that are working to change the way consumers understand what they eat and their place in the food system.

18. Item 13: African Food Podcast

Item 13 introduces listeners to chefs, entrepreneurs, and bloggers across Africa. Host Yorm Ackuaku delves into topics including the sustainable food movement in Ghana and the politics of Somali food. The title comes from Ghanaian slang and refers to the food refreshments enjoyed after a meeting or program of events which was often the 13th item on the agenda.

19. Radio Cherry Bombe

Host and founder Kerry Diamond interviews and celebrates creative women movers and shakers in the world of food and drink. From food entrepreneurs to world-renowned chefs, these guests offer insight into women’s experiences in the culinary world. Since its launch in 2014, Radio Cherry Bombe has become the number one podcast about women and food in the United States and continues to produce empowering episodes every week.

20. Racist Sandwich

Racist Sandwich applies an intersectional lens to food through conversations about social justice and cultural politics. Launched by Ho and Zahir Janmohamed, the podcast is now hosted by Stephanie Kuo and Juan Ramirez. Kuo and Ramirez discuss topics from the cultural significance of bodegas to the use of the word curry to generalize South Asian cuisine.

21. Real Food Media

Real Food Media has two podcast series for listeners to explore. Tune into “Real Food Reads” and hear from authors such as Carey Gillam, Tom Philpott, and Bryant Terry, who talk about the way their books explore the intersection of food, politics and culture. Or check out their latest series “Foodtopias,” which highlights the work of farmers, ecologists, activists, and more, who are fighting for a better food system.

22. Smart Mouth

Former food editor at L.A. Weekly and co-author of Rogue 99 Katherine Spiers delivers interviews with a twist — each episode highlights the history of a food of the guest’s choice. Listeners hear from comedians, authors, actors, and other interesting people from diverse industries and receive a mini-history lesson at the same time.

23. The Afro Beets Podcast

The Afro Beets Podcast explores the African diaspora through conversations about food and farming. Episodes explore how gardening can nourish the body and soul. Host Christin Riddick inspires listeners through evocative storytelling, while guest experts educate listeners on permaculture, gardening for sustenance, and the healing power of plants.

24. The Doctor’s Farmacy Podcast

Physician and founder of The UltraWellness Center Dr. Mark Hyman reimagines the connection between America’s food and health care systems. Dr. Hyman engages in conversations with guests from the medical, food, and environmental worlds. The Doctor’s Farmacy Podcast helps listeners understand health and nutrition holistically, as Hyman advocates for human and planetary health.

25. The Farm Report

Produced by Heritage Radio Network, The Farm Report covers the communities, processes, and policies that shape food production. Through engaging interviews, host Lisa Held helps listeners understand the complexities of sustainable food policy, urban farming, alternative meat, and much more.

26. The Katchup

The Katchup is a conversational podcast that covers all things food culture news. Hosts Elie Ayrouth and Geoff Kutnick explore the backstories of fast food chains, popular snacks, chefs, and pop culture happenings. From “Hip Hop’s French Fry Dealer” to “The Legend of the Coney Dog,” Ayrouth and Kutnick produce entertaining content that will answer the food questions listeners never thought to ask.

27. The Table Underground

On The Table Underground, listeners can hear a range of stories about food through a social justice lens. Tagan Engel facilitates conversations with entrepreneurs, chefs, gardeners, food justice educators, and other changemakers in the food industry. The Table Underground’s mission is to amplify the stories of marginalized people at the intersection of food and social justice. Engel views storytelling as a way to form deep connections and drive social change.

28. The Urban Farm Podcast

The Urban Farm Podcast equips listeners with tools and ideas that will help their urban farms succeed and flourish. A partner in the Grow Your Own Food revolution, the podcast produces three shows per week that cover topics such as urban beekeeping, permaculture, composting, and monetization of farms. Guests such as Jason Mraz, Kari Spencer, and Lisa Steele inspire listeners to harness the power of growing in urban areas.

29. Toasted Sister

Toasted Sister traces Native American food tradition back to its origin and explores its loss, re-discovery, and modernization. Andi Murphy interviews Native chefs and foodies who strive to keep their food traditions alive. Guests talk about the violent disruption of these traditions and the movement to reclaim and reshape them. The show took first place for general excellence in radio and podcasting at the Native American Journalists Association 2019 National Native Media Awards.

30. Tofu Talk Pod

Hosts Jonathan Tang and Asia dive into conversations about food, culture, activism, and intersectionality. The duo shares their own experiences as Asian-Americans in their Identity Series. Tofu Talk Pod aims to inspire plant-based eating and activism in the food world and beyond. Listeners will stay informed about news in the intersectional veganism and activism space through Jonathan and Asia’s episodes.

31. Uncooked Women

This six-episode series explores Nigerian gastronomy from historical, scientific, feminist, and pop culture perspectives. Hosts Ada and Ore examine the othering of global food traditions and discuss food in the context of cultural politics in Nigeria and beyond. Listeners will learn about Nigerian cuisine and its ancestral and feminist roots.

32. Young Farmers Podcast

In this podcast, Lindsey Lusher Shute, co-founder of the National young Farmers Coalition, centers the voices of farmers in conversations on food and farm policy. The podcast strives to help listeners cut past the partisan news to understand how farmers are faring in the political landscape today. In every episode, Young Farmers Podcast makes it clear that it’s time to listen to those producing the world’s food.

