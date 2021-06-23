Starchy snacks may increase CVD risk; fruits and veggies at certain meals decreases risk

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Eating fruits with lunch, vegetables at dinner and a dairy snack in the evening was associated with a reduced risk of early death by cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all-cause mortality, according to a study of U.S. adults. Eating a Western lunch (typically containing a high quantity of refined grains, cheese and cured meat) was associated with an elevated risk of CVD and all-cause mortalities in the same study.

