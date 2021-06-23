Renegade Biologist Alexandra Morton Is Fighting for the Future of Wild Salmon

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 08:00 Hits: 7

Cinnamon Janzer

In the early 1980s, marine biologist Alexandra Morton followed the orcas she was studying to British Columbia’s remote Echo Bay. She fell in love with the community where she raised her two children—until salmon farms moved into the region in 1989. The change took a toll on the local ecosystem: Wild salmon started dying off—from sea lice, she would later learn—and the orcas left.

What comes next is a tale of chasing viruses and documenting destruction that only a scientist could tell. Morton’s book, Not On My Watch: How a Renegade Biologist Took on Governments and Industry to Save Wild Salmon, is already a national bestseller in Canada. It chronicles how Morton founded the Salmon Coast Field Station in 2006 and published dozens of research papers on wild salmon and sea lice, only to find that they didn’t move the dial with the Canadian Government or the Norwegian fish farming industry.

This is the story of how she instead chose to work with Indigenous governments, which hold treaty rights and maintain reverence for the natural world. Ultimately, it is an account of how Morton transitioned from research to activism, occupied Swanson Island fish farm alongside Indigenous women in 2017, and sued the government four times (including a current lawsuit).

As Morton describes them, sea lice are a naturally occurring parasite that adult salmon can weather, but young fish cannot. The lice breed rapidly on crowded fish farms, and have become resistant to the delousing drugs traditionally deployed to control them. When they slip into the surrounding waters they attach to young fish, weakening them and ultimately killing them.

The impacts can be staggering, says Morton. She writes that she has heard her Indigenous partners repeatedly say: “They killed us and now they are killing our food like they did to the people of the plains when they killed the buffalo.”

Civil Eats spoke with Morton by phone from her home in Alert Bay, British Columbia.

You’ve spent decades working to restore wild salmon. Why is this cause important enough to be your life’s work?

Wild salmon are so important. They’re like a power cord; they collect the energy of the sun hitting the open Pacific Ocean by eating the little fish and the plankton. Then they carry it up the hillsides as they migrate and, when they die, those nutrients are poured down over the mountains. When you remove a power supply like that from an ecosystem like this, you kill it. In the face of climate change and destruction of biodiversity and habitat, this was my fight. It was my responsibility because I was the biologist on the scene in British Columbia. I had the capacity to [record] the data that would show the impacts of salmon farming. The industry said it would be good for us, it would benefit the community, that they’d be sustainable, and they hurt us. The whales I was studying left. The salmon were clearly in shock.

In the book you describe how your naivete fell away as you interacted with non-Indigenous governments. Can you talk about that?

It was a huge shock for me. I totally trusted government. When I first began to run into problems, I thought they just didn’t know, but I was met with such obfuscation. Eventually, I realized they were facilitating the salmon farming industry at all costs, and they didn’t actually want to know what the problem was.

For the first 10 years, I thought the solution was writing letters. Fisheries and Oceans Canada kept saying there was no evidence of what I was saying. So, okay, I did the science. I poured myself into 10 really intensive years of sea lice research. I measured every variable and sometimes published several papers a year.

When that didn’t work, I switched to protests. But they don’t work either because it’s like rain on a rock. Now I realize that simply putting your body physically in the way while behaving in a highly honorable manner—like we did during the fish farm occupation—is one of the most powerful things any individual can do. It was the only thing that has worked. It’s not a great measure of our democracy when occupying a fish farm is what you need to do to make change.