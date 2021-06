Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 14:32 Hits: 0

Confections bakery in Lufkin, Texas lost customers after posting a picture of its rainbow-iced Pride Month cookies. It's now being flooded with orders and donations, and paying them forward.

(Image credit: Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/11/1004432769/a-texas-bakery-got-hate-mail-over-pride-cookies-then-the-community-rallied-behin