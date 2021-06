Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 01:01 Hits: 14

Cuisine Solutions, Sterling, VA is initiating a voluntary recall of its JUST Egg flavored plant-based “bites” products due to undeclared allergens. A limited number of 2-pouch retail packages may contain an incorrect sealed pouch containing whole-egg and milk products. The interior plastic pouches

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/cuisine-solutions-issues-voluntary-recall-flavored-plant-based-bites