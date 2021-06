Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 01:18 Hits: 5

DESIGNED BY NATURE of California is recalling our Goat’s Milk Powder, Cow’s Milk Powder and Base Milk Powder formulas with an expiration date between May 01, 2021 thru June 11, 2022. We intend to change our labeling to make it clear that these products are not intended to be used as infant formula

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/designed-nature-voluntarily-recalls-goats-milk-cows-milk-and-base-milk-formulas-due-possible-health