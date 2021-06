Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 09:02 Hits: 3

The Lost Apple Project has found seven types of apples in old orchards in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho that were thought to be have gone extinct as much as a century ago.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/11/1005418986/several-types-of-apples-thought-to-be-extinct-have-been-rediscovered