Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

A new FAO report, published in Environmental Resource Letters, “Greenhouse Gas Emissions from the Food System: Building the Evidence Base”, estimates that food-system emissions amounted to 16 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide or equivalents (CO2eq) in 2018, an 8 percent increase since 1990.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1402118/icode/