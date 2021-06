Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:32

Tulkoff Food Products Inc. of Baltimore Maryland is recalling Kimchi Aioli 18 fl. oz. squeeze bottles with lot code 09.18.2021M for the presence of undeclared wheat and soy allergens.

