LGBTQ+ Farms to Support this Pride Month—and All Year

Pride Month is a time to honor those who have struggled for queer and trans liberation. It isn’t just about the freedom to hold an LGBTQ+ identity, but also uprooting the unjust systems that hinder people’s ability to thrive. In its place, many queer and trans farmers and land stewards are building a new system in how they choose to grow food, build community, and organize their labor.

Hannah Breckbill, the founder of the 22-acre farm Humble Hands Harvest in Decorah, Iowa, uses queer as a verb: “To queer something is to question norms and assumptions about it, and then to reshape it to meet our needs better.” For Breckbill, this involves breaking away from many assumptions inherent in production agriculture as it’s practiced on most U.S. farmland. This includes pernicious ideas like: “the only way to access land is to inherit it or marry it,” “everything on a farm has to be profitable and efficient,” “farmers have to have a second job,” and “to be a good farmer you have to work yourself into the ground,” she wrote in an e-mail. Breckbill has moved away from these norms by establishing a worker-owned cooperative, setting healthy work boundaries to allow everyone involved to live full lives, and engaging in farming practices that rebuild healthy ecosystems. As she sees it, all of these choices reflect a queer ethic. To be sure, today’s queer and trans farmers aren’t reinventing the wheel. Rather, “The ancestors of queer, non-binary, women, Black, people of color were farmers, growers, plant nurturers, they were land shepherds, they were in reciprocal relationship with land and nature,” Chris Bouza, the co-founder of Finca Morada, a Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous People of Color (QTBIPOC) cooperative house, urban farm, and art collective in Miami, told Civil Eats. “Connection with land is in our blood and lineage.”

To honor this vital work, we compiled a list of queer- and trans-led farms and land projects to support this Pride Month, and every day of the year. Tenacious Unicorn Ranch is an anarchist, trans-owned alpaca ranch and safe haven from the cis world in rural southern Colorado and beyond. “It helps heal the soul in a way that is immediately noticeable in people when they get out here, see this queer liberation, and feel it in their bones,” said Bonnie Nelson, who co-owns the ranch with Penny Logue. They raise nearly 200 alpacas, alongside sheep, goats, ducks, cats, chickens, and puppies named after Star Trek characters, and welcome volunteers. Idyll Dandy Arts (AKA Ida), nestled in the wooded hills and hollows of Tennessee, is a communal land and educational project dedicated to creating a “world within a world, where ideas and marginalized LGBTQ+ people can flourish.” They engage in a non-hierarchical consensus model to govern their community and tend to the largely forested land and farm. They welcome visitors through artist residencies, garden interns, skill shares, and events, and prioritize sharing and exchanging their knowledge with the surrounding community. Hocus Pocus Farm is a queer and women-owned farm that grows flowers, herbs, and vegetables, that they sell wholesale and through a sliding-scale community-supported agriculture (CSA) program. The 1-acre farm is part of the Osamequin Cooperative Farming Project, an incubator that leases land to young and beginning farmers in southeastern Massachusetts. “I have all these values and ideas about the world that have a lot to do with like my queerness, like anti-racist, anti-capitalist work,” said Sasha Wolfe, one of the farm’s co-owners. “[Farming is] just about putting those ideas into practice.” Finca Morada is a queer and trans BIPOC cooperative house, arts collective, and urban farm in Miami, Florida. “At our heart-center is environmental, racial, LGBTQ, gender, social, and food justice, inspired by nature’s magic, radical interdependence and wild diversity,” say the founders on its website. During the pandemic, the members shifted to growing food for the community and partnering with other local justice-focused groups. As the founder of the food justice collaborative Grow Roots Miami, Finca Morada members also build free edible home gardens for the local community, with a mission: “Growing our own food is community care; it’s liberation; it’s revolution; it’s our protests put into tangible, healthy action!”

