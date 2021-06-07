The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Safer Food, Safer World: USDA Combines Science, Trade, and Online Learning

As we recognize World Food Safety Day, we celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Food Safety Network (FSN), a partnership between USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FSN provides developing countries with the tools and training to strengthen animal and plant health, food safety, and agricultural trade. But, that’s not all. The work of FSN also supports the U.S. Government Global Food Security Strategy’s goals to improve food security, and reduce poverty and malnutrition around the world.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/06/07/safer-food-safer-world-usda-combines-science-trade-and-online-learning

