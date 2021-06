Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 14:48 Hits: 10

If you are moving this year from a location within the gypsy moth quarantine area to a location outside the quarantine area, please inspect outdoor household items for pests. This is a federal requirement for homeowners moving from gypsy moth quarantine areas.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/06/01/summer-movers-protect-your-new-neighborhoods-and-surrounding-areas-gypsy