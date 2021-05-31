Reducing the Misuse of Antibiotics

Articles

By 2050, experts predict that 10 million people will die of antibiotic-resistant infections—surpassing deaths from cancer. Coming out of the pandemic it’s more critical than ever to address this growing crisis.

On June 3 at 12:00PM EDT, Food Tank and Applegate will cohost a virtual event about this issue, themed “Squashing Superbugs: Building Resilience in Livestock Production.” Experts will discuss the current state of antibiotic use and solutions to end the misuse of antibiotics and raise protein more sustainably. Register for the free event now by clicking HERE.

Confirmed speakers include:

–Lena Brook, Director, Food Campaigns, Healthy People & Thriving Communities Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council

–Tiffany Derry, an American chef well known for her appearances on Top Chef.

–John Ghingo, President of Applegate.

–Joel Gindo, Owner of Free Happy Farm in South Dakota.

–Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder and Director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy.

–Ron Mardesen, a fifth generation family farmer at A-Frame Acres in Iowa with Niman Ranch.

–Lance Price, Professor at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health and the Founding Director of GW’s Antibiotic Resistance Action Center.

Discussions will be moderated by Jane Black who is a nationally known food writer and journalist and Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank. Register here now . Spots are limited!

