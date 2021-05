Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

CONCORD FARMS of Vernon, CA is recalling enoki mushrooms grown in Korea, because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/concord-farms-recalls-enoki-mushrooms-due-possible-health-risk