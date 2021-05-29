More Organic Enoki Mushroom recalled due to Listeria

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021

Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc of City of Industry, CA is recalling All of the Organic Enoki Mushroom 200g, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Organic Enoki mushroom 200g was distributed nationwide from California and it reached to consumers through retail stores and other produce wholesalers.

It is packed by each 200g individual plastic package and the package is clear on top and orange on the bottom part. It has ‘Conah Organic enoki mushroom’ written on front.

The mushroom is white and has almost no smell. As it is vegetable, it does not have a clear date of expiration.

Rainfield Marketing Group, Inc. of Vernon, CA is recalling all cases of its 150g packages of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products were distributed to CA, MD, and TX through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

The Enoki comes in a 150g, clear plastic and orange packaging with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English and labeled “Product of Korea” along with “Must be cooked enough for a minimum of 3-10 minutes at 70°C, DO NOT CONSUME RAW”. On the back left of packaging, there is UPC code 085412004020 and below Distributed by Rainfield Marketing Group, on the right a list of Nutrition Facts.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by California Department of Public health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenesin 150g package of Enoki.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

