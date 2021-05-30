More enoki mushrooms recalled due to Listeria

Articles

CONCORD FARMS of Vernon, CA is recalling enoki mushrooms grown in Korea, because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness.

Symptoms of listeria may include fever, muscle aches, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. This bacteria can be completely destroyed and the risk of infection can be eliminated by thoroughly cooking foods at temperatures of 165°F (73.8°C).

Mushrooms are fungi, meaning they are not vegetables or fruits. Consumers should never eat mushrooms raw. All surfaces, utensils or containers that are used for preparing mushrooms should be separated from other foods to avoid cross-contamination.

Product was distributed from California to retail stores through produce distributors. Product is packaged in a black, yellow and transparent plastic packaging, with the “Concord Farms” logo above “fresh enoki mushrooms”. Enoki mushrooms are white, stringy with small caps. The weight of the products are 5.3 oz (150g) or 7 oz (200g). The UPC barcode numbers are 049995041049.

