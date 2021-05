Articles

Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021

Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc of City of Industry, CA is recalling All of the Organic Enoki Mushroom 200g, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if

