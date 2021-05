Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 4

Interstate Food Products of Lakewood Colorado, is recalling Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Queso,and Spicy Queso, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/interstate-food-products-recalls-little-hatches-jalapeno-cream-cheese-sell-date-521-and-queso-spicy