Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

The Kroger Co. is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. These bulk kits have Chipotle Crema Sauce, which contains egg that was not declared on the label. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of

