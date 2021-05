Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

Tiger Nuts Inc of Newburgh, NY is recalling 200 Kilo’s (440 lbs) of its Tiger Nuts Flour which was sold in 1 Kilo Boxes (2.2 lbs) at 1 retail store in Bend and Corvallis Oregon, 1 retail store in Liberty Missouri, and 3 online bakers,because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/tiger-nuts-inc-recalls-tiger-nuts-flour-kilos-22-lbs-because-possible-health-risk