Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

Sorry, wrong Tiger Nut.

Tiger Nuts Inc of Newburgh, New York is recalling 200 Kilo’s (440 lbs) of its Tiger Nuts Flour which was sold in 1 Kilo Boxes (2.2 lbs) at 1 retail store in Bend and Corvallis Oregon, 1 retail store in Liberty Missouri, and 3 online bakers, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The batch of Tiger Nuts Flour referred to, is sold only in 1 Kilo Boxes (2.2 lbs) which are printed tan and blue, with the word “Tiger Nuts FLOUR” on the front, with a blue hand tag above. The back of the pack has the UPC code 7 00161 41013 6 and reads “Best before end: see base”, and the base has a sticker with expiration date October 2021.

No illnesses have been reported to date as of 05/27/2021 but with an abundance of caution and their customers well-being in mind, Tiger Nuts Inc has decided to recall the Tiger Nuts Flour that came from the same batch.

Background information: Tiger Nuts Inc was notified by their Spanish growers Tiger Nuts S.L. in Valencia Spain that a customer in Germany had reported Salmonella content in their Tiger Nuts extra fine flour. The supplier Tiger Nuts S.L. and the German customer are continuing to investigate the occurrence and are keeping us updated. The specific we received in November 2020 was completely sold through by January 2021. And at this time there have been zero illnesses reported to date, as of 5/27/2021.

Right Tiger nut:

