Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 19:00 Hits: 8

“We are all part of the solution and you can count on the food and agriculture sector to play its part,” FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said in a panel discussion with the heads of other UN agencies aimed at “reimagining of the human relationship to nature as a symbiotic one."

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1402115/icode/