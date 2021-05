Articles

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations launched a new Corporate Environmental Responsibility Strategy which aims to reduce the Organization’s total Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) by 45 percent by 2030.

