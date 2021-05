Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 22:00 Hits: 4

Global demand for tea has seen a remarkable increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a new momentum to build a sustainable and resilient tea sector while preserving its unique character of bringing people together. This was a key takeaway from a FAO-hosted virtual high-level event to mark the International Tea Day 2021.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1401575/icode/