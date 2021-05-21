Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 20:37 Hits: 4

I nterstate Food Products of Lakewood Colorado, is recalling its 14 ounce containers of Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese were distributed in 6 Whole Foods stores. UPC code is 63818396147.

The product comes in a 14 ounce, clear plastic package marked with sell by date of 05/21 on top of container.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the FDA revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 14 ounce packages of Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese.

Product was delivered to Whole Foods stores in the Denver Colorado Metro area.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/little-hatches-jalapeno-cream-cheese-recalled-due-to-listeria/