Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. of San Diego, CA, is voluntarily recalling the cat food products listed below due to possible contamination with Salmonella. This was discovered from a routine state surveillance sample from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.Products were distributed nationwide

