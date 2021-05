Articles

Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

Torn Ranch, LLC. is voluntarily recalling one lot code of Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries 18 oz. resealable bags sold only at Costco stores in WA, OR, ID, AK out of an abundance of caution due to a potential for an undeclared allergen (TREE NUTS- ALMONDS).

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/torn-ranch-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-almonds-organic-dark-chocolate-blueberries