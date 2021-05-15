The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pure Eire Dairy linked to 2nd E. coli Recall – this time Yogurt

Later last evening a recall for Eire Yogurt quietly showed up on the PCC website:

In addition, at about the same time, from Pure Eire Dairy Facebook page:

Notice of Recall on our Yogurt Products:

We regret to inform you that we have been contacted by the Washington State Department of Health due to a possible link between our yogurt products (Pure Eire and PCC brands) and possible E. Coli contamination. We are awaiting further testing information. However, out of an abundance of caution we are voluntarily recalling all of our yogurt products and halting yogurt production until further investigations are conducted.

As you are the reason we exist and your health is our greatest concern, we have asked our retail outlets to pull all of their yogurt inventory and halt all yogurt sales. We’re also advising you to discontinue consumption of any yogurt you may have on hand. We take any and all contamination concerns very seriously. Your health and safety have always been our primary concern.

I recalled the dairy from and earlier E. coli recall, linked to its raw milk product.
