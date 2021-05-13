The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Seattle – King County Department of Health updates E. coli Outbreak

Genetic fingerprinting results (whole genome sequencing) have come back on some of these King County cases indicating they are related to cases in other counties within Washington. The Washington State Department of Health will provide updates about this multijurisdictional outbreak investigation and we will no longer update the information on this page.

Public Health is investigating a new cluster of seven children infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (also known as STEC) in King County. All cases are currently under 15 years of age, and three are under 5 years of age. Cases have been reported during April 22–May 1, 2021.

Our investigation is ongoing. We have identified multiple types of fresh produce, mostly organic, in common among the majority of cases but cannot yet rule out other possibilities. We are still uncertain if these cases share the same source of their infection or not. Updates will continue to be posted when more information is available.

All 7 children developed symptoms consistent with STEC, including diarrhea (often bloody), abdominal cramping, nausea, and vomiting. Illness onsets occurred during April 17–29, 2021. Six children have been hospitalized; this includes two children who developed a type of kidney complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and both are recovering.

Six of the cases have preliminary testing indicating infections with E. coli O157 via PCR, and the seventh case has a positive EIA test for STEC. Further testing to confirm the strain and do genetic fingerprinting (whole genome sequencing or WGS) is underway at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory. These WGS results will help determine whether these cases were infected with the same strain of STEC.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/seattle-king-county-department-of-health-updates-e-coli-outbreak/

