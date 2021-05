Articles

Hi-Tech is performinga voluntary recall result of one lot of Lipodrene Lot # 001211197. FDA analysis that showed the presence of 1,4-dimethylamylamine in that one particular Lipodrene.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/hi-tech-pharmaceuticals-issues-voluntary-recall-lipodrene-w25mg-ephedra-extract-dietary-supplement